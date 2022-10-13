Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $81,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,004,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,961,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,650 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $2,015,889,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,487,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,316,276,000 after acquiring an additional 55,114 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,745,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,098,558,000 after acquiring an additional 132,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,260,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $956,451,000 after buying an additional 108,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Trading Down 0.7 %

Danaher stock traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $249.88. 76,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,496,675. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $331.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179 over the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DHR. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.33.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.