Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $118.92 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 13,620 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for 0.6% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of McDonald’s worth $118,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in McDonald’s by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 234,598 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $62,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,729 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 9,265 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $844,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

McDonald’s Trading Up 2.3 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stephens began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.31.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $5.34 on Thursday, hitting $242.40. 80,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,995,876. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.99. The company has a market cap of $178.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.98%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

