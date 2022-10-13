Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 147,235 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,282,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 147,235 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.21% of Realty Income worth $87,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on O shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.14.

Shares of NYSE:O traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.10. 51,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,156,137. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a PE ratio of 52.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $57.10 and a one year high of $75.40.

The company also recently disclosed a oct 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 281.13%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

