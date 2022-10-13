Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 7,643 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 615,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,643 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $59,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $83.38. 62,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,462,923. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.03. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.58%.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Vertical Research reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.45.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

