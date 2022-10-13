Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $143.71

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $143.71 and last traded at $144.23, with a volume of 2186 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $146.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AIZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Assurant in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Assurant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th.

Assurant Trading Up 3.6 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.19. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Assurant Announces Dividend

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.26%.

Institutional Trading of Assurant

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Assurant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Assurant by 353.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Assurant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

Further Reading

