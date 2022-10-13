Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Stock Performance

Shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock opened at $3.80 on Monday. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.25.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

