Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Astrotech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTC opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. Astrotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.50.

Get Astrotech alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Astrotech news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.43 per share, with a total value of $43,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,481,382 shares in the company, valued at $2,356,994.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 511,733 shares of company stock valued at $227,280. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astrotech

About Astrotech

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Astrotech stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Astrotech Co. ( NASDAQ:ASTC Get Rating ) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,990 shares during the quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned 0.83% of Astrotech worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Astrotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.