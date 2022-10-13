Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
Astrotech Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ASTC opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. Astrotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.50.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Astrotech news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.43 per share, with a total value of $43,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,481,382 shares in the company, valued at $2,356,994.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 511,733 shares of company stock valued at $227,280. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astrotech
About Astrotech
Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Astrotech (ASTC)
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
Receive News & Ratings for Astrotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.