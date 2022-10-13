Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Athersys Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of ATHX stock opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average of $7.52. The stock has a market cap of $18.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of -0.79. Athersys has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $35.50.
Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter. Athersys had a negative net margin of 779.67% and a negative return on equity of 545.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.50) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Athersys will post -8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Athersys
About Athersys
Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.
Featured Stories
