Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Athersys Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ATHX stock opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average of $7.52. The stock has a market cap of $18.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of -0.79. Athersys has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $35.50.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter. Athersys had a negative net margin of 779.67% and a negative return on equity of 545.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.50) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Athersys will post -8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Athersys

About Athersys

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Athersys by 32.1% in the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 347,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 84,471 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Athersys in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athersys in the first quarter worth approximately $1,282,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Athersys by 11.7% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 220,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 23,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Athersys by 604.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 129,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111,140 shares during the last quarter. 15.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

Featured Stories

