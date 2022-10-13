Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Short Interest Down 62.3% in September

Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a drop of 62.3% from the September 15th total of 75,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Atlantia Price Performance

Shares of ATASY stock opened at $10.77 on Thursday. Atlantia has a 52-week low of $8.09 and a 52-week high of $12.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.51.

Atlantia Company Profile

Atlantia SpA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates and manages approximately 13,000 kilometers of toll motorways. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

