Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Short Interest Down 62.3% in September

Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a drop of 62.3% from the September 15th total of 75,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Atlantia Price Performance
Shares of ATASY stock opened at $10.77 on Thursday. Atlantia has a 52-week low of $8.09 and a 52-week high of $12.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.51.
Atlantia Company Profile
