Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.63

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.63 and last traded at $9.37, with a volume of 443555 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATLKY shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Atlas Copco from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Atlas Copco in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.10 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Atlas Copco from SEK 105 to SEK 100 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.74.

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

Atlas Copco Stock Up 3.5 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.97. The company has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco ( OTCMKTS:ATLKY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Research analysts expect that Atlas Copco AB will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.