Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Down 8.1%

Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) dropped 8.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $184.57 and last traded at $186.88. Approximately 10,341 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,285,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $203.37.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TEAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $279.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $338.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.42.
Atlassian Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $246.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $51.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.63 and a beta of 1.00.
Insider Transactions at Atlassian
In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,049,701.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 516,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,982,078. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,798,513. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Atlassian by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,693,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,252,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,544 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,504,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,218,928,000 after buying an additional 397,595 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,199,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $974,361,000 after buying an additional 1,321,817 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,496,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,915,000 after buying an additional 96,594 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,770,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,756,000 after buying an additional 61,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.
About Atlassian
Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.
