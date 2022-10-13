Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Down 8.1%

Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) dropped 8.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $184.57 and last traded at $186.88. Approximately 10,341 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,285,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $203.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $279.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $338.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.42.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $246.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $51.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.63 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 98.61% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $759.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,049,701.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 516,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,982,078. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,798,513. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Atlassian by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,693,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,252,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,544 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,504,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,218,928,000 after buying an additional 397,595 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,199,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $974,361,000 after buying an additional 1,321,817 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,496,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,915,000 after buying an additional 96,594 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,770,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,756,000 after buying an additional 61,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.