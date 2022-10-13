ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ATN International in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get ATN International alerts:

ATN International Stock Up 1.2 %

ATNI stock opened at $36.22 on Tuesday. ATN International has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $50.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $570.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 0.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATN International

ATN International ( NASDAQ:ATNI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.09). ATN International had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $179.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ATN International will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 127.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ATN International during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATN International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data and voice; fixed, carrier, managed, and mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.