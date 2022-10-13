ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATN International in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

ATN International Price Performance

Shares of ATNI opened at $36.22 on Tuesday. ATN International has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $50.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.69 and a 200 day moving average of $43.35. The company has a market capitalization of $570.94 million, a P/E ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 0.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ATN International ( NASDAQ:ATNI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). ATN International had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $179.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ATN International will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of ATN International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ATN International by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATN International during the 2nd quarter valued at $359,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of ATN International by 127.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ATN International by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data and voice; fixed, carrier, managed, and mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

Further Reading

