AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $32.74

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.74 and last traded at $33.65, with a volume of 1993 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on AtriCure from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on AtriCure from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on AtriCure from $90.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on AtriCure from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.86.

AtriCure Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). AtriCure had a net margin of 17.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $84.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other AtriCure news, insider Vinayak Doraiswamy sold 4,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $229,168.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,406 shares in the company, valued at $892,481.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AtriCure

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,259,364 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $279,713,000 after acquiring an additional 25,066 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 17.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,865,409 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $188,171,000 after purchasing an additional 427,792 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 8.4% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,479,626 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $60,458,000 after purchasing an additional 114,814 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 17.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,356,531 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,428,000 after purchasing an additional 199,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in AtriCure by 4.7% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,275,820 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $83,783,000 after acquiring an additional 57,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

