Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Atrion Trading Up 0.2 %

ATRI stock opened at $586.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $605.92 and a 200-day moving average of $636.59. Atrion has a 12 month low of $542.10 and a 12 month high of $805.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 0.26.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $48.88 million during the quarter.

Atrion Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atrion

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $2.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Atrion’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Atrion’s payout ratio is presently 45.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATRI. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Atrion by 4.7% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 43,209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atrion during the first quarter worth approximately $664,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atrion during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of Atrion by 0.7% during the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 6,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atrion during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

See Also

