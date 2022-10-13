AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 558,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,997 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 1.6% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $11,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.1% during the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.2% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 41,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. boosted its stake in AT&T by 14.4% in the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 3,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.8% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 29,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.8% in the first quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 9,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

AT&T Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:T traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.99. 2,130,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,269,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $106.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.52. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.25.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

