AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

AUDC has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a report on Wednesday. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of AudioCodes from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.00.

AudioCodes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AUDC opened at $18.84 on Tuesday. AudioCodes has a fifty-two week low of $18.70 and a fifty-two week high of $37.35. The stock has a market cap of $596.02 million, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day moving average of $22.69.

AudioCodes Dividend Announcement

AudioCodes ( NASDAQ:AUDC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). AudioCodes had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $68.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AudioCodes will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. AudioCodes’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AudioCodes

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 1,231.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 10,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

Further Reading

