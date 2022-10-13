Aurcana Silver (CVE:AUN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Aurcana Silver Co. (CVE:AUN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 829343 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Aurcana Silver Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.31. The company has a market cap of C$3.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03.

Aurcana Silver (CVE:AUN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Aurcana Silver

Aurcana Silver Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of natural resource properties. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Revenue-Virginius Mine located in Colorado; and the Shafter silver property located in Texas, the United States.

