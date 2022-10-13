Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.75.

AUPH opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $33.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.86.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Get Rating ) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $28.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 178.32% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 8,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 133,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

