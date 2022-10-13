Austin Private Wealth LLC Acquires 457 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,740 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ford Financial Group LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,227 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.6 %

Union Pacific stock traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $195.11. 58,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,348,493. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $191.65 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on UNP. Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.26.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.