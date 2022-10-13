Austin Private Wealth LLC Boosts Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESGD. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,001. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.51 and its 200 day moving average is $65.24. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $55.43 and a 1-year high of $82.46.

