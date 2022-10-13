Austin Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter worth $419,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Hecla Mining from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hecla Mining in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Hecla Mining from $5.25 to $4.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Hecla Mining Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE HL traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.50. The company had a trading volume of 246,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,535,815. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $7.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day moving average is $4.67.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hecla Mining Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.0063 dividend. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -15.00%.

Hecla Mining Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

