Austin Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 2,011 WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Austin Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In related news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $492,637.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.78.

Shares of NYSE:WEC traded up $1.25 on Thursday, hitting $83.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,163. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.17 and a 12 month high of $108.39. The company has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.69.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.21%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

