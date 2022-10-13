Austin Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Austin Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 41,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,694,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up 0.8% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.62. The company had a trading volume of 11,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,484. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $82.09 and a 1 year high of $111.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.01.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

