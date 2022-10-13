Austin Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 2,080 Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Austin Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,080 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $2,290,723,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 240.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,052,143 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $716,332,000 after buying an additional 4,276,374 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,155,602 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $19,303,283,000 after buying an additional 2,836,966 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,012 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $582,924,000 after buying an additional 2,235,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,288,441 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $17,906,500,000 after buying an additional 2,136,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

ABT stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.77. The stock had a trading volume of 101,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,644,856. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.82. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $96.67 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.84.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

