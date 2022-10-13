Austin Private Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $90.49. 57,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,117,299. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $90.26 and a twelve month high of $108.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.28.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

