Austin Private Wealth LLC Sells 4,921 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Austin Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,921 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 165.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,687,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,241,000 after acquiring an additional 10,402,362 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 164.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,465,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,845,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260,594 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 172.5% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 5,838,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695,956 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31,068.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,597,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,031,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,398 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.50. 2,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,165. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.94. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $47.75 and a 1-year high of $60.29.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.