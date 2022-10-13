Austin Private Wealth LLC Sells 92,963 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Austin Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,963 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHA. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3,862.5% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 449.5% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 90.4% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of SCHA stock traded up $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $38.96. The company had a trading volume of 15,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,163. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.25. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.42 and a twelve month high of $55.46.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.