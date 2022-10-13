Avalanche Price Reaches $15.00 on Exchanges (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. In the last week, Avalanche has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion and $301.00 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for about $15.00 or 0.00081301 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00059863 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000539 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00016006 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00026537 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000337 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001450 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00007344 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000249 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 296,341,889 coins. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Avalanche has a current supply of 404,229,626.49901325 with 296,340,236.9820648 in circulation. The last known price of Avalanche is 15.53790341 USD and is down -2.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 327 active market(s) with $145,513,588.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://avax.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

