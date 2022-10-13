Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $19.35

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.35 and last traded at $19.54, with a volume of 406 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.88.

AVNS has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Avanos Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avanos Medical in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.69 and its 200-day moving average is $27.26. The company has a market capitalization of $934.29 million, a P/E ratio of -124.24 and a beta of 0.89.

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $203.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Avanos Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $813,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 537,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,021,000 after acquiring an additional 26,487 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,957,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,080,000 after acquiring an additional 26,753 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

