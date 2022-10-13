Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV) Holdings Raised by Opus Capital Group LLC

Opus Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,360 shares during the period. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF comprises about 2.8% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $13,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 225,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 256.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 13,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,356. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.24 and its 200 day moving average is $55.62. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $46.65 and a 52-week high of $67.39.

