Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $19.53

Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.53 and last traded at $19.83, with a volume of 65478 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.86.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently commented on AVTR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen downgraded shares of Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Avantor from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.93.
Avantor Trading Down 2.3 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.12 and a 200-day moving average of $28.67.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC raised its holdings in Avantor by 3.4% in the first quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Avantor by 6.7% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avantor by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avantor by 7.1% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Avantor Company Profile
Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avantor (AVTR)
- Amgen Shares Leap Higher On Upbeat Outlook For Obesity Treatment
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.