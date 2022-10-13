Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $19.53

Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.53 and last traded at $19.83, with a volume of 65478 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVTR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen downgraded shares of Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Avantor from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.93.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.12 and a 200-day moving average of $28.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Avantor had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC raised its holdings in Avantor by 3.4% in the first quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Avantor by 6.7% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avantor by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avantor by 7.1% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avantor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.