Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Acquired by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,674,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,683,041,000 after buying an additional 24,670 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,767,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,177,330,000 after buying an additional 41,237 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,166,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,475,000 after buying an additional 329,447 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,099,000 after buying an additional 566,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,153,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,639,000 after buying an additional 205,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total transaction of $500,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,698.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Avery Dennison Stock Down 1.7 %

AVY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.43.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $163.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.48. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $151.62 and a 1-year high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.75% and a net margin of 8.48%. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

Avery Dennison Profile

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.