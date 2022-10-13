Avestar Capital LLC Boosts Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $33,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NextEra Energy Stock Down 4.3 %

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextEra Energy to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.70.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $72.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.53, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 129.77%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

