Avestar Capital LLC Buys 119 Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Ubiquiti during the 1st quarter valued at $1,170,000. Menard Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Ubiquiti by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Ubiquiti by 185.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UI opened at $297.34 on Thursday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.15 and a 52-week high of $333.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $308.92 and a 200 day moving average of $281.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.18 and a beta of 1.40.

Ubiquiti Increases Dividend

Ubiquiti ( NYSE:UI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 26th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.29. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 2,339.52%. The company had revenue of $443.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UI shares. BWS Financial boosted their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $196.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

Ubiquiti Profile

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

