Avestar Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Avestar Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 71.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,802 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 9,330 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 239.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 638 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,990 ($72.38) to GBX 5,900 ($71.29) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($70.08) to GBX 5,700 ($68.87) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($59.21) to GBX 4,700 ($56.79) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,100 ($49.54) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,350 ($64.64) to GBX 5,580 ($67.42) in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,364.29.

RIO opened at $55.45 on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.92 and a fifty-two week high of $84.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $2.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 11.4%.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

