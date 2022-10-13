Avestar Capital LLC Grows Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Qtron Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 12,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 6,196 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $494,000. Mendel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $1,179,000. Finally, ETF Store Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $263,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK stock opened at $90.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $229.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.50 and a 52-week high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

