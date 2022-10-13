Avestar Capital LLC Has $206,000 Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after acquiring an additional 308,580 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,944,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,743,278,000 after buying an additional 399,898 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $972,351,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in TE Connectivity by 2.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,701,641 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $615,822,000 after buying an additional 104,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 14.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,809,763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $499,002,000 after buying an additional 495,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $108.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $107.12 and a 1 year high of $166.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.72.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total value of $394,590.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,039.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total value of $394,590.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,039.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $395,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,247,662.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,919 shares of company stock valued at $4,203,806 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TEL shares. Cowen lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.38.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.