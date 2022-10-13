Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,490 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETF Store Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $14,750,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $17,004,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $923,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 848,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,562,000 after purchasing an additional 125,558 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,205,378. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.35. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.82 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

