Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 7,675,795 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 57.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,180,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $391,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543,237 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 46.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,497,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $193,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,880 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $60,331,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,888,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $306,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,267 shares in the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on EPD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPD traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.95. The company had a trading volume of 167,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,252,149. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 85.59%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

