Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Buys 2,224 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,892 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its position in Medtronic by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 3,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 0.9% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Medtronic by 7.9% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.39.

Medtronic Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of MDT traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.41. 178,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,017,378. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.38 and its 200-day moving average is $95.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $80.30 and a fifty-two week high of $128.32. The company has a market cap of $110.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.28%.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.