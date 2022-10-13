Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 549,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,770 shares during the period. Veritex accounts for 1.1% of Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Veritex worth $16,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBTX. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 115,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,384,000 after buying an additional 49,458 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Veritex in the 2nd quarter worth $415,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on VBTX. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Veritex from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens lowered shares of Veritex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Veritex to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veritex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

In other Veritex news, CFO Terry Earley acquired 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $35,990.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,390. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VBTX traded up $1.34 on Thursday, reaching $28.33. 9,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,925. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $45.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.72. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.14). Veritex had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $94.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Veritex’s payout ratio is currently 29.20%.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

