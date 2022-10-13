Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,818 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC owned about 2.78% of VanEck Long Muni ETF worth $5,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 81.8% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 2,126.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $400,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 28,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Finally, FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.82. 9,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,028. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.54 and its 200 day moving average is $17.98. VanEck Long Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $16.58 and a 1 year high of $21.80.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Profile

Market Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Long Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 17 years or more.

