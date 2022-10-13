Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $3.81 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,102 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 1.9 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.84.

ABT traded up $1.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.00. 136,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,644,856. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.82. The stock has a market cap of $178.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $96.67 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

