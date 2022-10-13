Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $8.36 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 279,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,116 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $8,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EWU. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 89,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 192,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Price Performance

EWU traded up $0.82 on Thursday, reaching $26.82. The stock had a trading volume of 885,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,562,379. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.36 and a fifty-two week high of $35.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.75 and a 200-day moving average of $30.60.

