Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,250 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $6.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $333.80. 443,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,210,228. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $362.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $370.21. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $326.85 and a 12-month high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

