Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.70-$2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.39. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Avient also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.58-$0.58 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVNT shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Avient from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer lowered Avient from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Avient from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Avient alerts:

Avient Stock Down 1.9 %

AVNT stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.75. 1,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,474. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.03 and its 200 day moving average is $43.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Avient has a twelve month low of $29.69 and a twelve month high of $61.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Avient had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avient will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Avient by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Avient by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Avient in the first quarter worth about $741,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Avient in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $611,000. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avient

(Get Rating)

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.