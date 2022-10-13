Avitas Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HES. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 3.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 908,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $97,994,000 after purchasing an additional 32,017 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Hess by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 77,803 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,242,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Hess by 21.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in Hess by 36.4% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Hess during the second quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on HES. Raymond James upped their target price on Hess from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Hess from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hess from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Hess from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.92.

Hess Price Performance

Hess stock traded up $3.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $129.09. The stock had a trading volume of 30,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,494. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $68.32 and a 1-year high of $131.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.52.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.08. Hess had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 31.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hess news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $1,484,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,265,358.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $1,484,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,265,358.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,166,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,686,473.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hess

(Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.