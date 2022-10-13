Avitas Wealth Management LLC Has $1.79 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 15,003 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MU. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,403,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $188,208,000 after purchasing an additional 261,486 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 11,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 7,335 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 204,519 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,306,000 after buying an additional 15,955 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology stock traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.70. 871,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,152,468. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.45 and a 12 month high of $98.45. The firm has a market cap of $59.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.29.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

