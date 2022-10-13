Avitas Wealth Management LLC Has $11.20 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,374 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,854 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 2.5% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $11,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 12.1% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 24,472 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Fortune 45 LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 8.6% during the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 696 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 804,161 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $385,414,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 15.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,316 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,800 shares of company stock worth $1,886,544. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.32.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $3.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $463.33. 74,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,473,616. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $205.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $514.59 and a 200 day moving average of $512.87.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

